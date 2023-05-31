NOT PLAYING GAMES: McCarthy Threatens FBI Director Over Shielding Biden Family





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has issued a direct threat to FBI Director Chris Wray: cooperate with House investigations into the Biden family or face contempt of Congress charges.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has repeatedly demanded files relating to a Congressional investigation into the Bidens, but the FBI has refused to turn them over.

“Today is the deadline,” McCarthy told Fox & Friends. “So let me not just tell you, let me tell Director Christopher Wray right here, right now. If he misses the deadline today, I’m prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him.”

“We have jurisdiction over this,” McCarthy continued. “He can send us that document. We have the right to look at that, Republicans and Democrats alike in that committee, and if he does not follow through with the law, we will move contempt charges against Christopher Wray and the FBI. They are not above the law.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)