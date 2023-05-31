A Virus You’ve Never Heard Of Is Sickening A Record Number Of Americans

Earlier this year, there were dozens of warning issued by doctors about an oncoming “tripledemic” – a massive wave of Covid, flu, and RSV that was expected to push hospitals to their capacity. Thankfully, the tripledemic never quite materialized, but another virus is wreaking havoc in hospitals and pediatric ICUs.
The virus is the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which can cause bronchitis and pneumonia. Cases of people sickened by it rose to record levels this spring, according to a CDC virus surveillance system, with a top pediatrician calling it “the most important virus you’ve never heard of.”
In addition to the flu and RSV, HMPV was one of the viruses most likely to hospitalize, and sometimes kill, people throughout the country, with 11% of cases testing positive for it – 36% higher than the average seasonal peak prior to the pandemic.
Because testing for the virus is still so limited, it’s unknown how many people get infected or die from it each year, but test positivity is on the rise.
The virus generally causes a cough, runny nose, sore throat, and fever. More serious cases can result in patients struggling to breathe, bronchitis, or pneumonia.
As with most viruses, babies and the elderly are most at risk of being severely sickened by it.
“As with most viruses” the original flu epidemic of 105 years ago disproportionately hit teens and young adults more than the elderly or babies. The real question is, why is it compared to other 1st world countries, that America is so weak on information and intelligence, and writing off these situations and passing the buck?