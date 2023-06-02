MAILBAG: The Bizayon Hatorah Of “Der Yid” Newspaper





Dear YWN,

I was shocked and appalled to see that “Der Yid Newspaper,” which is directly controlled by the “Reb Zalman Leib” faction of Satmar, chose to ignore the Levaya of one of the Gedolei Hador, Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein ZT”L.

This unmitigated Chutzpah and blatant Bizayon Hatorah must be called out in public. It would be one thing if this was an accidental occurrence, but it’s not. Satmar controlled newspapers have a long track record of systematically ignoring anything that doesn’t fall in line with their “Shita”.

When HaRav Aron Leib Shteinman was hospitalized, one of the Satmar newspapers chose to ignore it. That itself is beyond the pale.

A staggering 250,000 people attend a Levaya this week for a gadol and you act like it’s not newsworthy? Are you seriously going to proclaim to the world that a building collapse in Iowa is the leading headline of the week?!

When Chacham Ovadia Yosef ZT”L was Niftar and a staggering 850,000 people attended the Levaya, it was ignored. Is he your Manhig? Of course not. But when a Gadol is Niftar, and has the largest Levaya in recorded history, isn’t it worthy of mentioning? Of course it is.

Do you think this is proper Chinuch for your children? Do you actually think the holy Divrei Yoel ZT”L would approve of this despicable behavior? Of course not. Shame on you.

Rav Gershon Edelstein zt”l was the Baal Tokea for the Chazon Ish when he was a BOCHUR. He was a Magid Shiur for 70 years – never missing a single day. He was “Mufkar” from the world and an Anav like we have hardly ever seen before. He didn’t sit on a golden throne, walk with a silver stick, or fly around the world on private jets. He never left the Bais Hamedrash for his entire lifetime. He was a Masmid and a Gaon Batorah. This is what you ignored, and instead chose to talk about a building collapse in Iowa as your lead story.

And one final point to Satmar, and let this sink in well. You ignored the Levaya of Rav Gershon Edelstein because he is an “Agudist”, and a “Tiyoni”. Let me remind you: Who do you run to when your Mosdos in New York are under attack? It’s not Satmar Rabbonim running to Albany to fight for your rights. It’s “Agudist” Rabbonim. Last I checked, neither of the Admorim of Satmar traveled to Albany even ONCE. Meanwhile, Rav Elya Brudny, Rav Yisroel Reisman, and Rav Yaakov Bender have worked day and night for your Mosdos, not their own. Vehamayvin Yavin.

Enough is enough. This shameful and disgusting public Bizayon Hatorah must be condemned once and for all.

It should be noted that Der Blatt Newspaper (controlled by the Reb Aron faction of Satmar) had this story on their front page.

Yossi Weissfish – Brooklyn

