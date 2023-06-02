MAILBAG: The Bizayon Hatorah Of “Der Yid” Newspaper

Dear YWN,
I was shocked and appalled to see that “Der Yid Newspaper,” which is directly controlled by the “Reb Zalman Leib” faction of Satmar, chose to ignore the Levaya of one of the Gedolei Hador, Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein ZT”L.
This unmitigated Chutzpah and blatant Bizayon Hatorah must be called out in public. It would be one thing if this was an accidental occurrence, but it’s not. Satmar controlled newspapers have a long track record of systematically ignoring anything that doesn’t fall in line with their “Shita”.
When HaRav Aron Leib Shteinman was hospitalized, one of the Satmar newspapers chose to ignore it. That itself is beyond the pale.
A staggering 250,000 people attend a Levaya this week for a gadol and you act like it’s not newsworthy? Are you seriously going to proclaim to the world that a building collapse in Iowa is the leading headline of the week?!
When Chacham Ovadia Yosef ZT”L was Niftar and a staggering 850,000 people attended the Levaya, it was ignored. Is he your Manhig? Of course not. But when a Gadol is Niftar, and has the largest Levaya in recorded history, isn’t it worthy of mentioning? Of course it is.
Do you think this is proper Chinuch for your children? Do you actually think the holy Divrei Yoel ZT”L would approve of this despicable behavior? Of course not. Shame on you.
Rav Gershon Edelstein zt”l was the Baal Tokea for the Chazon Ish when he was a BOCHUR. He was a Magid Shiur for 70 years – never missing a single day. He was “Mufkar” from the world and an Anav like we have hardly ever seen before. He didn’t sit on a golden throne, walk with a silver stick, or fly around the world on private jets. He never left the Bais Hamedrash for his entire lifetime. He was a Masmid and a Gaon Batorah. This is what you ignored, and instead chose to talk about a building collapse in Iowa as your lead story.
And one final point to Satmar, and let this sink in well. You ignored the Levaya of Rav Gershon Edelstein because he is an “Agudist”, and a “Tiyoni”. Let me remind you: Who do you run to when your Mosdos in New York are under attack? It’s not Satmar Rabbonim running to Albany to fight for your rights. It’s “Agudist” Rabbonim. Last I checked, neither of the Admorim of Satmar traveled to Albany even ONCE. Meanwhile, Rav Elya Brudny, Rav Yisroel Reisman, and Rav Yaakov Bender have worked day and night for your Mosdos, not their own. Vehamayvin Yavin.
Enough is enough. This shameful and disgusting public Bizayon Hatorah must be condemned once and for all.
It should be noted that Der Blatt Newspaper (controlled by the Reb Aron faction of Satmar) had this story on their front page.
Yossi Weissfish – Brooklyn
Sadly you make a good point! Thank you for calling them out on it! A מחאה is in order! Your letter is also very well written. Thank you!
for the record kol mevaser chasiddishe hotline had extensive coverage of it including interveiws. To be clear im not not condoning or condeming but in general they are a very insular community and we are called modern….so maybe its because they saw all the chazals brought down by “shottenstein”😃 about not being affected by the “gass” (street).
Wow. Der Yid, Der Blatt… I never even knew these yiddish periodicals even existed. I thought they went into oblivion like Der Stürmer. Growing I remember a small local yiddish tabloid published by a mechalel shabbos catering to the WW2-era Frei Yiddishistin. That newspaper along with that generation are long gone.
At least someone’s keeping the language alive not just verbally.
The levayeh was in fact mentioned in Der Yid the next page in top of all the nifturim
What is a more massive unmitigated Chutzpah and blatant Bizayon ? Ignoring our mainstream Gedolim’s passing away or ignoring יום-העצמאות or ignoring יום-ירושלים?
To their credit:- The only thing the Zalmomites did correctly in recent past, was to support Lee Zeldin and not go along with Aharonites’ support of Hochul.
Please! You have very valid points, but don’t involve all of Klal Yisroel in more Machlokes, try to do something about it, but in a more discrete way.
@Wmore – Whatsbworse that you are a liar? Or that you are defending this bizayon
It’s not on the “next page”. And what’s even worse is that it’s ONE LINE buried with every other Yoily that was Niftar in an obituary section.
This letter writer is right. This wasn’t covered.
A building collapse is the news of the week.
And you made this even worse.
These maramosh conivers are robbing the system blind and augah gedolim are saving their mosdos. Facts matter sometimes. Enough is enough. Have derech eretz or fight your own pathetic battle
@NotSure – Nothing Satmar does is “discreet”. The only language they know is to fight in public.
with all Respect , you are not right-
Everybody has to follow his Rav, And so is Satmer following the HOLY Satmer Rebbe zZL
you follow yours , (and not forget Jewish Blood spilling as water, and
all these Rav Edelstein fans are part of this sick Misnachlim
I think they’re having a problem with real “anavah” and when someone challenges the status quo of pomp, they get excited. Tab Edelstein was a real man and manhig without shtusim and desire to rule!
This whole calls against boycotting agudah and their accomplishments is preposterous. How many did agudah reach out? How many organizations can make such a claim about success in bringing yidden together!
Isn’t it time for a different rhetoric???
Spot on! Kudos to the writer of the article, very disappointing.
its about time someone woke up here
the Zali faction supports neturei karta lev tahor all fringe cooks
when rav steinaman ztvkl was here they demesrtated against him
they are the CRC who makes all the demonstrations and are memaze all gedolim that dont have their shita
they have nothing to offer or sell
besides this outdated irrelevant (state is here since 1948) shita
I cannot confirm if Satmar runs to the Agudah in America but even if this is true, realize that the American Agudah is not a political party with, as an institution, any serious ideological disagreements with Satmar.
@Rodney – Correct! So that is why you have to make it a big Machlokes?
I was wondering the same thing about the AMI Magazine. Unless I missed something and please correct me if I did, I did not see any mention about the petira of Rav Edelstein. In fact, the front cover and feature story was about a non-jewish business fellow, with a full picture on the front cover of that person!
Wow so much narrow minded hate here! The great Agudist R Reuven Grozovsky used to say “we dont attack those to right of us” YWN and its commenters direct all their hate and anger for those more right wing more strictly religious and traditional then them and have all the tolerance in the world for the modernized secularized zionized
anonymous,
Kol Mevaser is a for profit company owned by an individual I believe. It not tied to an individual Chassdic Movement.
Bkitzer, you just wanted to let the world know you’re an aroni. We get it.
P.S. it wasn’t mentioned in the Ami either (ok probably bc they had already gone to print. )
Simple solution. When they come to your shul to collect money ignore them.
This article is very correct .But, look whom we’re talking about !!! , And yet ,look at all the Chesed Satmar does .