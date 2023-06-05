TERROR: Ramming Attack By Palestinian Terrorist Injures Two Soldiers





Two soldiers were injured after a Palestinian terrorist rammed his vehicle into troops in Huwara in the northern West Bank on Monday evening. The terrorist fled the scene in the vehicle.

One soldier was moderately injured while another sustained light injuries, the Israel Defense Forces said. The moderately injured soldier was taken to Israel’s Beilinson hospital for treatment.

The IDF carried out a search of the area for the terrorist. A short time later, IDF forces identified the suspect vehicle, and a chase ensued. The terrorist was caught and taken into custody. A knife was found in his vehicle.

The terrorist was handed over to security personnel for interrogation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)