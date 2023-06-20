RUTHLESS: Bret Baier Hits Trump With BRUTAL Question During Interview [MUST WATCH]

Donald Trump got his feet put to the fire in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, during which the former president found himself on the receiving end of one utterly ruthless question.
During the interview, Trump claimed that “We put people in that were great and we put people in that weren’t. I now know Washington probably better than anybody. I know the good ones and the bad ones and we will have really great, strong people.”
That teed up Baier’s next question, which came like a thunderclap.
“This time, your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you,” he started off. “Your ambassador of the United Nations Nikki Haley, she’s running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you. You mentioned national security adviser John Bolton, he’s not supporting you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr, says you shouldn’t be president again, calls you a ‘consummate narcissist’ and ‘troubled man.'”
He went on: “You recently called Barr a ‘gutless pig.’ Your second Defense Secretary is not supporting you, called you ‘irresponsible.’ This week, you… called your White House Chief of Staff John Kelly ‘weak and ineffective’ and ‘born with a very small brain.’ You called your acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney a ‘born loser.’
“You called your first Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ‘dumb as a rock’ and your first Defense Secretary James Mattis ‘the world’s most overrated general.’ You called your White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ‘milktoast,’ and multiple times you’ve referred to your Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as Mitch McConnell’s ‘China-loving wife.’ So why did you hire all of them in the first place?”
Trump responded that it was fine because “10 to1” the people he hired “were fantastic.”
“For every one you say, I had ten that love us,” he claimed.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Imagine he used the same energy against Biden. The gop establishment is gutless and at a point of no return without Trump.
Are you happy YWN?! You found another reason to post something hateful against Trump. Ungrateful people at YWN! Liberal leftists self hating Jews !
Why do you call Bret Baier RUTHLESS? I watched the full video on YouTube. This guy Baier is brilliant, he has seichel hayashar. He challenged Trump and showed us what an idiot Trump is. Is that why you call him ruthless and brutal?
DeSantis 2024!
Of course, Trump meant “milquetoast,” not “milktoast.”
Why this love affair with MAGA Trump?
Desantis has less of a shot than Trump.
To all those who knock Trump … a loony , yes .But did good things for this country , including Rubashkin .Where’s the HaKaras HaTov ??? And Biden is doing a real “Bang up ” job !!! Look at all the stats on crime, inflation , National debt …endless !!!
All factual. ” I hire only the best people” so either he didn’t and is again lying, or he did and is a terrible manager. Either way, he should never be elected to any office again.
If he is the Republican nominee, they will once again lose disastrously.
If Trump won another term his White House would be the same chaos it was the first time. Unless you absolutely bow to him and treat him like God (c”v) you cannot get along with him. Every CEO or President hires talented & experienced people and trusts their decisions and judgement when necessary. Trump trusts nobody and knows everything better. And anyone dare disagree with the King.