CHASDEI HASHEM! MISSING SPECIAL NEEDS BOYS LOCATED BY ROCKLAND CHAVEIRIM IN DANGEROUS TERRAIN





YWN has confirmed that the highly trained search and rescue team from Rockland Chaveirim who deployed on Friday morning have located both of the missing special needs boys at Sam’s Point. They are B”H both alive and in good conditon. After more than 17 hours of Hatzolah and other agencies, Rockland Chaveirim located the boys less than two hours after entering the area with their team.

Catskills Hatzolah must be publicly commended for their tireless work of hundreds of volunteers combing the area.

Rockland Chaveirim Search and Rescue Team is a group of around 100 volunteers who practice and train every Sunday all year on dangerous mountain terrain in Bear Mountain and Harriman State Park, as well as the Catskills. They have extensive equipment and training. In fact, thanks to Rockland Chaveirim, all members at the Command Center were able to have internet service on Friday when they arrived, thanks to satellite communication and StarLink Internet.

Rockland Chaveirim was called by the family last night, but due to a chain of command issue, they were unable to deploy until Friday morning. Bichasdei Hashem, they deployed and were successful just an hour later. The NY State Forest Rangers are the most trained in such incidents, but there are only around 20 Rangers in the entire area, when a group of hundreds of searchers are actually needed.

Rabbi Abe Friedman, the Chaplain of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department expressed his sincere gratitude to all law enforcement agencies on the scene, as well as Ulster County Sheriff’s who were utilizing a drone with infared technology to try and locate the missing boys.

The massive search for two missing special needs children in the Catskills is continuing on Friday morning.

Hundreds of trained emergency personnel are combing the mountain terrain at Sam’s Point / Ice Cave Mountain. The boys are missing since around 5:00PM Thursday afternoon. Making matters difficult, a heavy rain storm passed through the area early Friday morning.

The search is being coordinated by the NY State Forest Rangers and the NY State Police, and Catskills Hatzolah. A massive team of 75 highly trained search and rescue volunteers from Rockland Chaveirim arrived from Monsey and have already deployed into the forest.

Catskill Coordinator Yeedle Feig spoke to YWN and pleaded with people not to show up at the area to try and help. “While we appreciate the concerns of the public, these are not city streets where anyone can assit in helping located a missing person. This is dangerous terrain, as our teams are no longer on marked trails,” Feig said.

“The NY State Police is manning multiple check points, and unless you are specifically requested to respond by the State Police or Catskills Hatzolah, do not come here. You will not be allowed anywhere near the search zone. You can do your part by saying Tehillim”, Feig added.

Hatzolah has deployed dozens of ATV’s in the forest, with the NY State Police utilizing K-9 dogs. Catskills Hatzolah has launched their infrared-equipped drone, which can spot anything emitting heat, as well as other search and rescue technology.

Family members tell YWN that the names for Tehillim are Yehuda ben Chaya Gittel and Yoel ben Hudis Shaidel.

UPDATE 3:30AM: The search is continuing for two missing special needs boys, both around 20 years old, who went missing in Sam’s Point / Ice Cave Mountain. They were last seen at around 5:00PM Thursday afternoon.

Around 200 volunteers from Hatzolah, Chaveirim and other organizations are assisting the NY State Forest Rangers and NY State Police in the search.

The terrain in the area is dangerous, and the area is under severe fog, with visibility very bad. a heavy rain storm is expected to pass through the area at around 4:00AM.

The terrain in the area is dangerous, and the area is under severe fog, with visibility very bad. a heavy rain storm is expected to pass through the area at around 4:00AM.

