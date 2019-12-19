FSB SHOOTING: Multiple Dead After Shooting At Russian Intelligence Office In Moscow [VIDEO]





Three people have been shot dead in the reception of a building belonging to the Russian intelligence agency in Moscow.

The shooting happened in the reception of the FSB, formerly known as the KGB, according to news agency Reuters.

However, Russian newspaper Izvestia reported the incident happened near the FSB security service headquarters.

In the video footage below you will hear what appears to be a heavy exchange of gunfire.

