BREAKING: 2 Alarm Fire On 59 Street In Boro Park [VIDEO]

1

The FDNY has transmitted a second alarm for a working structure fire in Boro Park at 1166 59 Street near 12th Avenue.

The FDNY told YWN is a short statement:

FDNY has transmitted a second alarm assignment for fire extension to the third floor and cockloft of a three-story private dwelling.

There are no injuries or widespread evacuations reported.”

Hatzolah is staging on the scene.

DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH FOR UPDATES

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)




1 COMMENT