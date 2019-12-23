2 Alarm Fire On 59 Street In Boro Park [VIDEO]





The FDNY has transmitted a second alarm for a working structure fire in Boro Park at 1166 59 Street near 12th Avenue.

The FDNY told YWN is a short statement:

“ FDNY has transmitted a second alarm assignment for fire extension to the third floor and cockloft of a three-story private dwelling.

There are no injuries or widespread evacuations reported.”

Hatzolah is staging on the scene.

BKLYN 2-ALARM 1166 59 ST, MULTIPLE DWELLING FIRE ON 2ND FLR, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) December 23, 2019

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







