UNATTENDED MENORAH Causes Fire In Home In Manchester [VIDEO]





A small fire broke out in a home on Norwood Avenue in Manchester (UK) on the second night of Chanukah, and it was caused by a menorah left unattended.

Sources tell YWN that the family had left the menorah burning and left the home.

Thankfully, the fire department extinguished the fire before it spread.

YWN NOTES: Entire families have literally been KILLED due to unattended Menorahs. Please read this Halachic Analysis regarding extinguishing your Menorah before leaving your homes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







