Felder, NYPD Counterterrorism Hold Active Shooter Drill Training





Senator Felder, joined by Assemblyman Eichenstein and Councilmembers Deutsch and Yeger, held an active shooter drill training for school administrators representing tens of thousands of yeshiva students in our community. Officers from the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau’s SHIELD program, a unit dedicated to private sector security, presented a comprehensive training program to a packed audience, for whom safety and school security is of paramount importance.

“We are witnessing a chilling, escalating rise in hate crimes. We all bear a grave responsibility to do everything in our power to ensure that in the event of a terrorist attack or active shooter situation, we are prepared with the knowledge and practice necessary to stay safe and save lives. The overwhelming attendance at this training confirmed how seriously the community is taking this critical call to action,” said Senator Felder.

Awareness is always critical. Information provided by alert citizens is key to thwarting attacks. New Yorkers assist in the fight against terrorism by reporting suspicious behavior as soon as possible to the 24-hour hotline, 1-888-NYC-SAFE. Additionally, every witness to an emergency should be sure to call 911. Numerous calls signal a credible and serious threat to 911 operators. Failing to act, under the assumption that other witnesses will, deprives law enforcement of the important details you might provide. Officers are best armed with as much information as possible.

“It is unfortunate that we need to be so concerned that our children stay safe in their schools where they should be most secure, but that is the reality that we live in – an age plagued by school shootings. Senator Felder put today’s drills together so all our schools can be prepared no matter the situation,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein.

“Trainings like these are sadly becoming more and more necessary. While the likelihood of an attack is statistically slim, we must plan for every possibility and take every opportunity to protect our children,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger

“Every single school administrator should learn this training; and with G-d’s help, none will ever have to use it,” said Councilman Chaim Deutsch

“Today everyone conducts fire drills, although few remember why. That change began after a tragic school fire trapped students and teachers who didn’t know how to get out. Then, like now, we mobilized to educate people with lifesaving information and mandated drills, practicing how to stay safe. Together, we will continue to do everything humanly possible to protect our children from any threat,” concluded Senator Felder.

