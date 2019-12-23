Government Approves an Additional NIS 5 Million for Gaza Border Communities





The government has approved an additional NIS 5 million for the Interior Ministry budget to strengthen resilience and emergency preparedness in Gaza border communities.

In line with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri’s decision, it is pointed out that due to limitations governing a transition government during an election period, the same sum cannot be allocated to Ashkelon, but the later will receive NIS 3 million in budgeting to be transferred from the Interior and Finance Ministries.

Deri explains, “Gaza border communities, which are bravely and resolutely confronting the terrorist organization in Gaza, are eligible for assistance to strengthen security in their communities. We in the government salute the residents of the border communities and we are doing everything possible to permit them to live with a normal daily routine with full security and confidence”.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








