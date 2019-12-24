HATE IN NY: Frum Man Punched In The Face In Manhattan; Attacker Arrested





Yesterday at 11:05am, a 65-year-old Orthodox Jewish man with a black yarmulke was standing on the sidewalk of 219 East 41st Street (between 2nd and 3rd ave) checking his cell phone.

He heard someone yell “(expletive removed) you Jew (expletive removed)” and he looked up to see where this was coming from and he was then punched in the face and fell to the ground. When he was on the ground, the attacker continued the attack by kicking him in the face and in the torso.

The police were contacted and arrived on the scene. When they arrived, they saw the condition of the Jewish man and they immediately called for ambulance. The ambulance arrived and he was transported to Mount Sinai hospital. A short time later, the perpetrator was taken into custody and arrested by the NYPD. The BIAS unit is now handling the case and they are treating this as a hate crime.

“The attacks against Jews are out of control and we must have a concrete strategy to address the rise of these attacks.” Said Dov Hikind, former NYS Assemblyman and Founder of Americans Against Antisemitism

Dov continued “What is happening in NYC, with attacks against Jews has created a deep and growing concern in our community! I am often asked if we are living in a pre Nazi Germany environment. My answer is always no but the very fact I’m asked this question should be enough to sound the alarm and mobilize us to act. The victim of this hate crime is in total shock and disbelief. He is traumatized and will live forever with this wanton attack.

Americans Against Antisemitism is calling on District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and District Attorneys all throughout the city to send a clear message regarding hate crimes: If you hate, you will pay a very steep price.

