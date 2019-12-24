ANOTHER MENORAH FIRE: Two NYPD Heroes Save Elderly Man Trapped In Burning House





An unattended Menorah was the cause of a fast moving fire in Queens, Monday night.

It happened at around 7:15PM in a two-story home at 73-35 173rd Street in the Hillcrest section of Queens.

Two NYPD officers from the 107th Precinct were in the neighborhood when they heard about the fire and rushed to the scene. They raced into the house and removed an elderly man even before firefighters got there.

Queens Hatzolah was on the scene in seconds, and transported both NYPD Officers to Northshore University Hospital. The elderly victim was transported in stable condition.

FDNY Marshals have confirmed that the cause of the fire was an unattended Menorah.

This is the second fire YWN is reporting this Chanukah involving an unattended Menorah. The first on was on Norwood Avenue in Manchester (UK).

YWN NOTES: Entire families have literally been KILLED due to unattended Menorahs. Please read this Halachic Analysis regarding extinguishing your Menorah before leaving your homes.

Per FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of yesterday’s all-hands fire at 73-35 173rd St. in Queens was accidental, unattended religious candles (menorah) pic.twitter.com/qRw3dqcLBl — FDNY (@FDNY) December 24, 2019

