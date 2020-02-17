NYPD Detective Found Hanging In Queens Home





NEW YORK — A veteran NYPD detective was found dead inside his home in Middle Village, Queens on Monday.

53-year-old Detective Paul Federico was found hanging in the home, located on 79th Street, according to the NY Post.

“His wife was in front screaming,” a neighbor told the Post. ‘Why did my husband do this?’”

Before his apparent suicide, Federico had been placed on restricted duty and had his service weapons confiscated, the report said — although it was unclear why that move was made.

Ten NYPD officers committed suicide in 2019.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in need. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.





