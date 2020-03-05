TEHILLIM – Name Added To Lakewood Child That Fell Off Balcony During His Birthday Party





A name has been added to the 11-year-old child that fell from a second story balcony in Lakewood on Tuesday night.

Sadly, the incident occured in middle of celebrating his birthday party in his home.

He remains in critical, and Tefillos are needed. Please be Mispallel for Chaim Moshe ben Dina.

The Lakewood Police Department tells YWN the following:

“Upon arrival, Officer Andrew Solomon learned that the boy was attempting to throw a party snapper from the balcony as part of his birthday celebration when he accidentally fell approximately 20 feet onto the concrete below. As a result he was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of significant head injuries requiring emergency surgery. He is listed in critical condition.”

