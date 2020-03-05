UPDATE IN BALTIMORE: Bnos Yisroel School Takes Precautions, Sends Home 3 Students After Indirect Contact





The Bnos Yisroel Girls School in Baltimore is taking precautions on Wednesday afternoon, following a possible coronavirus contact.

The school sent out the following SECOND email to the parent body of the school on Wednesday night. (Earlier email follows)

Dear Parents and Staff,

This text replaces the letter referenced earlier. The BCHD (City & County) and the State Department of Health have advised as follows:The girls who were exposed will not be returning to school until they are cleared by the Health Dept. They will be closely monitored.The school can remain open and everyone should continue taking precautions, including proper hand washing, disinfecting nightly, etc. Sick children (fever, cough, cold symptoms, stomach bug, etc.) should stay home.As this situation is evolving, we will notify you immediately if anything changes.Thank you.

EARLIER MESSAGE FROM SCHOOL:

“Dear Parents and Staff: We have been made aware of possible indirect contact between three of our students (sisters) and someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus in New York. We have been in touch with the Baltimore City Health Department, the CDC, the Department of Health and Local Rabbanim. Per their recommendations, the three students were sent home earlier today. We are formulating a plan of action and will communicate it in writing later tonight. We are currently in the process of disinfecting the school as a precautionary measure.”

