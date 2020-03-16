NY/NJ/CT Governors Make New Restrictions: Gyms, Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Casinos ALL MUST SHUT DOWN

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all agreed to a set of shared restrictions designed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont said adopting the same rules is imperative in preventing people from violating social conditions necessary to keep everyone safe.
As a result, there will be no gatherings larger than 50 people, and all bars, restaurants gyms, movie theaters and casinos will close for good at 8 p.m.
Restaurants will continue to offer take-out and delivery.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
So they’re not closing down if they can do takeout and delivery 🙄
Just the governments way to do be controlling and have more power, it’s called tyranny
We should do like UK. Keep everything running, while protecting the seniors. Its no use to kill the economy & plunge the entire country into long term poverty. (unless your agenda is to fire Trump)
@must_hock
No it’s not. Its called G-d sending us messages so we WAKE UP!!
Whatever message you’d like to take.
Lev Sarim….Byad Hashem