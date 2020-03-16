NY/NJ/CT Governors Make New Restrictions: Gyms, Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Casinos ALL MUST SHUT DOWN





The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all agreed to a set of shared restrictions designed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont said adopting the same rules is imperative in preventing people from violating social conditions necessary to keep everyone safe.

As a result, there will be no gatherings larger than 50 people, and all bars, restaurants gyms, movie theaters and casinos will close for good at 8 p.m.

Restaurants will continue to offer take-out and delivery.

