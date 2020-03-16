BUSINESS AS USUAL: Satmar Williamsburg Taking Children On Trip To “Fun Station”

While the entire United States comes to a screeching halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the entire NYC Public School System is closed, one community seems to be oblivious, or simply in total denial of what is going on.
Multiple parents in the school emailed this flier to YWN
The attached flier was sent home with Cheder children from the 4th and 5th grades at “Talmud Torah V’yirah D’Rabeinu Yoel M’Satmar” on Sunday, announcing a school trip to Fun Station (amusement park) this coming Tuesday.
The trip was to thank the children for collecting money on Purim for the Mosdos.
The note to parents says the buses will be leaving at 10:00AM, and the children will return at 2:15PM, and even insturts the parents how much nosh should be taken along.
It did not say if the Cheder was proving masks or HazMat suits for the children.
dumb…dumb …dumb
This has been canceled since yesterday.
YWN, should have reached out to the school for comments rather than relying on a pamphlet that was sent to them..
And no, I am in no way affiliated with this yeshiva.
LOSHON HORAH !!! THAT SHOULD HELP STOP THE SPREAD
Dumb? Dumb to report…. it was scheduled last week but was canceled over the weekend.
they have a good track rate .
Well, in the letter YWN published from R’ Chaim Kanievsky it stated very clearly that we should be more careful with SHEMIRAS HALASHON. Apparently YWN is oblivious to this letter that they published themselves.
Sometimes I wonder, in the past when Jews were accused and blamed for “spreading diseases” Did Jews act like some are acting today?
I’m sure this letter was send out last week . It is for sure cancelled. Please be dan lkaf zechus. Please verify.
Would Rabbi Hoffman be so kind as to let us know whether it is Mutar to file a complaint with the police? or is that Meseirah?
Thanks
Is it more than 50 children?
As we’ve grown accustomed to “The Yeshiva World”s attitude. We clearly see how the sole purpose of this article was for the lashon hora and to inspire more vitriol in the comments. The editors of this website should be doing some self reflection at this time.
Actually a shtickel brilliant.
They’ll be the only ones there.
Kids are outdoors. Fresh air – no recycled germs.
No goyim.
Limited crowds.
I turn to this site for Jewish news, not for political commentaries and for sure not for public shaming. Are you joining the likes of CNN and FOX now? Or do you find it hard to understand that not everyone is panicking as much the media would like them to? If the Satmars decided to go on a trip they must have consulted with their Rabbanim. Guess they forgot to email you and ask for permission. Leave them alone.
So smart!
This whole virus thing is a hoax to dump trump.. they won’t succeed!
We Jews believe in Hashem and not in doctors that are trying to create a hype for their own agendas… time to wake up and live like frum Yidden and not get influenced by fear and scare.
This is a good reason why basic science, including germ theory, should be taught in all schools including private religious institutions.
Stupid is as stupid does–אין סומכין על הנס
Why is it dumb? The kinder earned this and the fresh air will do them some good.
better than sitting in a crowded classroom….
LOL YWN your wayyy more open minded “oifkklert” then those satamrer radical clueless people . YA RIGHT your all the same you put it there to feel better about yourself that your more modernish and educated your just as narrow and unsophisticated you dont look more cooler because your posting articles attempting to distance yourself from them. your hilarious to even think that you can.
Why stay at home with Corona when you can have fun?!
Couldn’t agree more!
Complete overreaction by the schools that did close!
When they arrive at Fun Station they will be surprised to find that it’s closed because of an epidemic.
Does anyone proofread your articles? The author writes like he has a satmar education
Indeed, “business as usual” is for YWN to attack Satmar.
Never trust a news source who’s income depends on views, clickbait and controversy to feed comments and views and $$$$
*whose
Unless this “epidemic” leads to massive deaths, the people who trashed the economy in terror of “the pandemic” will seem very foolish, and those who question the wisdom of those policies will seem quite wise. So far the official figures suggest most people will have symptoms no worse than a typical flu, and almost all who get sick enough will recover, and the deaths will be largely limited to people in poor health together (as is usual with flu).
RASHA, nonetheless