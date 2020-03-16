BUSINESS AS USUAL: Satmar Williamsburg Taking Children On Trip To “Fun Station”





While the entire United States comes to a screeching halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the entire NYC Public School System is closed, one community seems to be oblivious, or simply in total denial of what is going on.

Multiple parents in the school emailed this flier to YWN

The attached flier was sent home with Cheder children from the 4th and 5th grades at “Talmud Torah V’yirah D’Rabeinu Yoel M’Satmar” on Sunday, announcing a school trip to Fun Station (amusement park) this coming Tuesday.

The trip was to thank the children for collecting money on Purim for the Mosdos.

The note to parents says the buses will be leaving at 10:00AM, and the children will return at 2:15PM, and even insturts the parents how much nosh should be taken along.

It did not say if the Cheder was proving masks or HazMat suits for the children.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







