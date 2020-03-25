Hatzalah of Union County NJ Suspends Operations Due To COVID-19





We hope this letter finds you and your families well. Your health, and the health of our dedicated members are very important to us.

Effective today at 11 pm (Wednesday, March 25, 2020) Hatzalah of Union County will temporarily suspend all operations and will not respond to any calls until such time as it is deemed safe to resume.

Over the past two weeks, our call volume has nearly doubled due to COVID-19 calls, and as such, our members have been exposed to the virus when they respond to such calls despite taking preventive measures.

When this occurs, there is the danger of spreading infection to the members, their families and the community. The members who respond to these calls must also be out of commission for a period of time. In addition, there are members who either have underlying medical conditions themselves, or who have family members, for whom any exposure could prove severe or worse. As a result, our responder roster has been severely reduced and continues to decline.

Accordingly, following discussions with our Medical Director and with our local Rabbinical leaders, we have decided to suspend all operations temporarily until it is deemed safe to resume.

Anyone who feels ill is encouraged to speak to their doctors and anyone needing emergency medical services should call 911.

The safety and well-being of our community and our dedicated members and their families continues to be our primary concern. We will be monitoring the status of COVID-19 nationally and within our community and will keep you up-to-date regarding our plans to resume operations as usual.

Sincerely,

Hatzalah of Union County Board of Directors & Coordinators

March 25, 2020 Erev Rosh Chodesh Nisan

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







