Lubavitcher Community: At Least 6 Niftar From Coronavirus





Rav Menachem Mordechai Nissim, z;l, a well-known figure in Crown Heights, passed away on Friday at the age of 69 after testing positive for the coronavirus just a few days earlier.

Rav Nissim, 69, the famed owner of a toy store on Kingston Boulevard, grew up in Israel and came to New York to learn in Yeshivas Tomchei Temimim in 770. He married and spent the rest of his life in Crown Heights.

Rav Nissim, who was considered one of the close talmidim of the mashpia Rav Shlomo Chaim Kesselman, devoted most of his time to limud haTorah in several kollelim, especially halacha, and was sought out by many to answer halachic shailos.

In recent years, Rav Nissim suffered from health issues following a stroke. In recent days, after testing positive for the coronavirus, his condition quickly deteriorated and he passed away on Erev Shabbos. He left behind his wife Esther and his children, Rav Yisrael Nissim (Greenpoint, New York), Mrs. Chani Zohar (Crown Heights), Mrs. Devori Lipschitz (Crown Heights) and many grandchildren.

Rav Yosef Yitzchak Grossman, z’l, a resident of Boro Park, passed away at the age of 65, leaving behind his wife Leah and six children.

Rebbetzin Guta Shapiro, a’h, was born in Russia to Rav Peretz Motzkin, z’tl, and immigrated to the United States a few years after her marriage to Rav Levi Yitzchak Shapiro, z’l. They raised a family of seven children.

She contracted the coronavirus and was niftar at the age of 99.

Rav Chaim Tzvi Dovid Konikov ,z’l, a beloved resident of Crown Heights who taught for many years at Yeshivas Tomchei Temimim and was an eminent ba’al koreh, was niftar on Friday at the age of 58.

Sadly he is survived by his elderly mother, Mrs. Feigeh Gittel Konikov and according to the Collive website, the family has requested that the bitter news not be mentioned in her presence. He is also survived by his son, Rabbi Moshe Yitzchok Meir Konikov of Crown Heights, and siblings.

Harav Mordechai Gurary, the Rav of the Chevra Shas Shul, a noted talmid chacham and one of the most prominent Rabbanim in Crown Heights, passed away over Shabbos from the coronavirus at the age of 84.

Mrs. Thelma Levy A”H, wife of OK Kosher’s longtime director Rabbi Berel Levy, z’l, passed away on Wednesday, 22 Adar, 5780 due to the coronavirus at the age of 95.

In 1944, she married Rabbi Berel Levy, z”l, and they lived in Brooklyn, where he taught at Lubavitch Yeshiva on Bedford and Dean. They later moved to New Haven, where Rabbi Levy founded the Chabad school, and Mrs. Levy served as a teacher.

Mrs. Levy stood by her husband’s side as he worked as an administrator for the OK Kosher Certification and later as its director, today a leading Kashrus service company with branches around the world.

She is survived by her son, Rabbi Don Yoel Levy of Crown Heights, her daughter Fruma Gartenhaus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Yehi Zichram Baruch.

