UTTER INSANITY: DeBlasio Says New Yorkers Should Not Have To Pay Rent For 12 Months! [YWN EDITORIAL]





It started with a tweet by NY Governor Cuomo: #BREAKING: New York State will extend the moratorium on evictions for those facing COVID-related hardship for an additional 60 days – until August 20.

Cuomo then said he is banning late fees on rent, and he’s allowing tenants to use their security deposit as a rent payment.

Ok. Fair. It’s hard times.

But then NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio put his ultra progressive hat on, and tweeted the following:

YES! Yes! Yes! Yes! From putting security deposits towards rent to expanding eviction bans, we’ve been pushing Albany to take bold action for tenants. Thank you @NYGovCuomo for heeding the call.

But wait! You think THAT was progressive? Look at what the super dee duper socialist Mayor from NYC then tweeted:

Now’s the time to go even further. Tenants are hurting. We need to let every New Yorker who needs it to be able to defer rent payments for up to 12 months.

Here are two simple questions YWN has for the honorable Mayor Deblasio:

1- If New Yorkers are given rent deferment for 12 months, how will they possibly come up with $20,000 to pay their back rent at one time?

2- And what about those ” “horrible disgusting” landlords who are just “in it” to hurt hard working people and steal all their money (just ask AOC and Jumaane Williams how “bad” landlords are). How will those evil landlords pay their mortgages? Insurance? How will they pay their taxes? How will they pay for heat? How will they pay for any repairs or maintenance in the buildings? How will they pay their employees? How will they pay for electric? How will they pay for anything?

It’s a shame that the Mayor of NYC pits one class of New Yorkers against another. Where is there any compassion or sympathy for hard working real estate companies that continuously fund all of the Progressive initiatives the mayor loves. What about the suppliers, contractors, and maintenance professionals who keep New York properties clean and running? It is a fact that the real estate industry in NYC with it’s thousands of employees and billions of taxes paid each year have previously been hard hit by punitive rent laws aimed at the Real Estate industry. With the new challenges that COVID-19 have brought how long before Landlords give up and raise the white flag. NYC has been here before and the 70’s weren’t pretty. Burned out building overtaken by drugs & crime were a common sight. We need a Mayor who sees past his progressive nose & recognizes that should real estate in NYC crumble, the rest of the city follows right behind.

You just can’t fix stupid.

–YWN Editorial Board

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







