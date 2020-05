Do I Have To Say Birchas Hagomel After Recovering From Corona?

The attached article from Hagaon Harav Yaakov Shlomo Moseson shlita of Yerushalayim, has all the answers. For your convenience, we have attached an English summary of all halachos discussed in the teshuva.

Bircas Hagomel guidelines for those who recover from Corona

The corona virus is considered a חולי שיש בו סכנה therefore, one who had corona with strong symptoms (i.e. cough, aches, fever, etc.) and was bedridden is mechuyav to say ברכת הגומל when he when he recovers, even if was not in danger and didn’t have any breathing problems, since his condition could have deteriorated to a life threatening condition at any given moment. However the chiyuv of ברכת הגומל depends on the age of the person and the severity of the persons condition as follows:

Over the age of 60 with symptoms of corona who were not bedridden: should be יוצא the ברכה from someone who is מחויב.

Over the age of 40 who were bedridden with strong symptoms: are מחויב to say ברכת הגומל.

Between the ages of 35 to 40 who had strong symptoms and were bedridden: should be יוצא their חיוב by listening to someone say הגומל.

Under the age of 60 who only had mild symptoms and were not bedridden: are not מחויב to say ברכת הגומל even מספק.

Under the age of 35 who were bedridden with strong symptoms: are a ספק if they are חייב to recite הגומל since the virus dose not usually deteriorate to a life threatening condition in this age group.

One can say ברכת הגומל when he completely recovers, even if he didn’t confirm his recovery with a negative lab test. Furthermore, someone who is feeling completely better may say הגומל even if he still is testing positive.

A person who had symptoms of the corona virus but tested negative should still say ברכת הגומל when he recovers, since tests are inaccurate, and one can assume that he had the virus even if he tested negative. Additionally, even if accurate test become available there is no need for one to get tested and confirm if he had the virus and one can recite ברכת הגומל even without getting tested.

A person that recovered from the virus and came down with another illness, should not recite ברכת הגומל until he completely recovers from the second illness even if the second illness is not life threatening.

One who his חיוב to say ברכת הגומל is a ספק and he can’t find someone to be מוציא him should try to get an עליה and when he say ברכו את ה’ המבורך he should have in mind to thank ה’ for his recovery. Or he should say ברכות השחר out loud and when he says ברוך אתה ה’ הגומל חסדים טובים לעמו ישראל he should have in mind to be יוצא the ברכה of הגומל.