“We Trust Parents”: Florida Lifts Restrictions On All Youth Activities, All Summer Camps Open





Restrictions on all youth activities have been lifted in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

“Effective immediately, Florida will be lifting all restrictions on youth activities including summer camps and athletics,” Gov. DeSantis said during a news conference in Jacksonville. “We believe this makes sense based on the data and observed experience.”

The Department of Health may post some best practices moving forward. But the governor says they won’t be “instituting a lot of rules or any rules.”

“At the end of the day, we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians and community leaders and coaches to be able to do these activities in a way that is safe,” he said.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(AP)







