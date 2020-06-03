Q & A to help those facing coronavirus hardship to be hosted by Congress Member Grace Meng and David Greenfield





As the impact of coronavirus reverberates throughout New York City, Met Council will join Representative Grace Meng for a call-in panel discussion for the Queen’s Jewish community on Thursday, June 4th at 7 pm. Hosted by Met Council CEO David G. Greenfield, the discussion will cover the impacts of COVID-19 and include experts from city, state, and federal agencies.

The congresswoman will field questions from the Queen’s Jewish community as New York City begins its transition into a reopening economy. Topics covered will include unemployment insurance, small business loans, and other financial assistance programs. Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing Rep. Meng’s office [email protected]

“It’s an honor to join Rep. Grace Meng as we work together to address critical issues and answer important questions we all have during this pandemic,” said David G. Greenfield, Met Council’s CEO. “The congresswoman is a tremendous public servant working on behalf of Queens and is working tirelessly to address the medical and economic impacts of this pandemic on the Queens Jewish community.”

Experts from the IRS, the federal Small Business Administration, the state Department of Labor, the city Department of Health, and other city and state agencies will be in attendance to field questions on the effect of COVID-19 and how their agencies can assist community members and local businesses.

Met Council is America’s largest Jewish charity dedicated to serving the needy. Its ten different departments are staffed by experts who help over 225,000 clients each year and advocate on behalf of all needy New Yorkers. Amidst the pandemic, Met Council has stepped up their efforts to feed tens of thousands of additional New Yorkers, including thousands of members of the area’s Holocaust survivor community.

Community members interested in attending the town hall on Thursday must RSVP to [email protected] Call-in information will be provided upon RSVP.







