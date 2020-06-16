North Korean Military Set To Advance Into Demilitarized Zone: Report





North Korean troops are reportedly prepared to enter the demilitarized zone that divides itself from South Korea.

“Our army is keeping a close watch on the current situation in which the north-south relations are turning worse and worse, and getting itself fully ready for providing a sure military guarantee to any external measures to be taken by the Party and government,” The Korean People’s Army said in a statement to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Monday.

“The KPA is studying an action plan for taking measures to make the army advance again into the zones that had been demilitarized under the north-south agreement, turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the military vigilance against the south.”

“We will map out the military action plans for rapidly carrying out the said opinions to receive approval from the Party Central Military Commission.”

Source: Yonhap








