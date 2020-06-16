Who is Responsible for More Torah Learning than Torah uMesorah, Agudah, the OU, Chabad and Both Satmar Combined?





by Shmuli Mogelowitz

Yes, it is true. In the past six weeks, this one individual is responsible for more Torah being learned in this state than all of the aforementioned organizations combined. This one man is, yes, George Floyd.

On account of Mr. Floyd, people got up the nerve to restart the gzairos against chinuch when it was safe to do so. Before this, people did not wish to take on the mayor. Only when they saw the double standard – numerous mosdos of chinuch realized the tremendous disparity in how Klal Yisroel is being treated and how the protestors are being treated.

A ZCHUS

Is it a zchus? We know that Balak offered korbanos to give a klallah to klal Yisroel. Yet, in that zchus, he was zocheh to have rus and Dovid HaMelech emanate from him. There is no question, it seems, that Mr. Floyd gets a zchus here.

And yes, it is true that he robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint. It is true that he may have passed on a forged twenty dollar bill and that he may have had a drug problem. But yesh, koneh olamo b’shaa achas – there is something that he had done that earned him having the zchus of having so many tinokos shel bais raban studying Torah for so long.

The mussar haskel to us is that we may be reshayim, we may have done terrible avlahs. But we can also have one zchus, one merit, that can be responsible for remarkable turnarounds and we can get incredible zchusim for doing that. We should use this thought as an inspiration.







