STEM Breakthrough! New funding now accessible





​Over the last three years, NY State has allocated $50 million toward funding STEM education in the non-public school system. This provides our Jewish education system with an exciting opportunity to receive reimbursement for teachers’ salaries in the Science, Technology and Math subjects. Thankfully, although there are requirements regarding the teachers’ credentials, they are nothing insurmountable and unattainable.

TTI has sifted through the information and would like to present you with the basic details:

An eligible teacher is either:

• Certified to teach in New York State

• Holds a Master’s degree or Ph.D. in a STEM subject or Education

• Holds a Bachelor’s degree in a STEM subject or education and is currently enrolled

in a Master’s or Ph.D. program in a STEM subject or Education

• Does not teach any religious subject

While some teachers may already hold a NY State teaching certification, or else a Master’s degree in eligible subject matter, many teachers do not.



As such, TTI has created, in conjunction with Daemen College, and with the support of Torah Umesorah, a Master’s of Education to meet the requirements of this program.

Teachers will obtain a Master’s of Education over the course of two years, on a part time schedule. With the help of various financial aid and loan forgiveness programs, TTI expects this degree to come at no cost to the teacher. Classes begin this fall.

Schools may receive reimbursement funds for any teacher enrolled in the program as of the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Teachers who do not hold a Bachelor’s degree may obtain one with TTI over the course of the next school year for a minimal cost, The teacher will then be eligible for STEM funding the following year.



TTI is happy to be a resource to the community. Please feel free to direct any questions to Mrs. Gottesman at 877-RING-TTI Ext 148 or [email protected] jewishstudiesenrichment.com .







