BOMBSHELL: CNN Chief Jeff Zucker Heard Praising Trump In Leaked Audio! [WATCH IT]





The relationship between Jeff Zucker and Michael Cohen tells you a lot about how things actually work in media and politics.

CNN president Jeff Zucker told the president’s disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen that he wanted to give Donald Trump a weekly show during a March 2016 conversation.

The exchange between Zucker and Cohen took place just hours before the GOP primary debate on March 10, which CNN was hosting.

In audio obtained by Tucker Carlson Tonight, the CNN head told Cohen that ‘you cannot be elected president of the United States without CNN’.

‘And, you know, as fond as I am of the boss, he also has a tendency, like, you know, if I call him or I email him, he then is capable of going out at his next rally and saying that we just talked and I can’t have that, if you know what I’m saying.’

He later added: ‘It’s not that I don’t want to talk to [Trump] every day. I’ve just got to be careful, because, I’ve just got to be careful … I just don’t want him talking about it on the campaign trail … But you know what? I’m going to give him a call right now and I’m going wish him luck in the debate tonight.’

Watch the report from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson below.







