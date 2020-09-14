“RISE!”
Avraham Fried, Eli Gerstner & Baruch Levine (The Chizuk Project)
Song Composed, Arranged & Produced by Eli Gerstner (EG Productions)
Lyrics by Yisroel Besser
Executive Producer: Jeremy B. Strauss (Strauss Music LLC)
Mixed & Mastered by Eli Gerstner @ EG Studios
Video Created & Produced by Eliana Thalheim (Flash of Design)
Verse 1:
Ever been turned upside down?
Ever felt like you’re underground?
Ever felt so unsure,
That you don’t know what to expect?
—
Verse 2:
Ever been turned inside out?
Ever felt so much doubt?
Didn’t know what it’s all about,
What comes next?
—
Bridge 1:
So grab my hand, my friend we’ll walk the way,
Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day
—
Chorus:
So much as changed, but this is still the same
The happiest time is after the pain,
You’ve fought the good fight
Cause you burn with an inner flame
—
See a new day, through your tired eyes
After the storm come the bluest skies
It’s time to rise, oh it’s time to rise!
—
Verse 3:
Ever fall at the side of the road
Ever struggle underneath the load
Look at life like you cant crack the code
The road ahead is dark
Verse 4:
Ever felt that you’re just too small
Holding on tight, hoping not to fall
Ever wonder what’s the point of it all,
Look inside and find that spark,
—
Bridge 2:
And let it glow, my friend, and show the way,
Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day,
—
Chorus:
So much as changed, but this is still the same
The happiest time is after the pain,
You’ve fought the good fight
Cause you burn with an inner flame
—
See a new day, through your tired eyes
After the storm come the bluest skies
It’s time to rise, oh it’s time to rise!
Interlude 1:
Looking ahead we’ll keep marching on
Facing what comes with courage and calm
Take chizuk and hope hold tight to the chain
Interlude 2:
The pages are turning in the book above
The one in control is writing with love
Look to heaven and give thanks to his name.
—
Chorus:
So much as changed, but this is still the same
The happiest time is after the pain,
You’ve fought the good fight
Cause you burn with an inner flame
—
It’s a new day, through your open eyes
After the storm came the bluest skies
Let us rise, oh it’s time to rise!
Musicians:
Piano: Eli Gerstner
Synths: Shai Barak
Drums: Avi Avidani
Guitar: Aryeh Kunstler
Bass: Ramon De Bruyn
Strings: Boris Corchesco & Co.
Copying/Charts: Avremi G. (A Notable Idea)
Cover Art: Ari Friedman (JF Designs)
Background Vocals: Eli, Yaakov & Moishe Gerstner
Special thanks to: Yossi Tyberg (recording AF), EstyB Photography, Mordy Serle & The Covid Plasma Initiative, David Altshuler & Yeshiva World News.
Special thanks to the courageous survivors of COVID-19 who allowed us to use their personal footage in this production:
Eli Beer & the United Hatzalah of Israel, Harry Adjmi, Rabbi Yudi Dukes & family.
Me’iashpos yorim evyon. From the trash-heaps, He lifts the destitute.The Chasam Sofer- you’ve seen it- refers to the difficult year of 5780, from which we will be uplifted – in תשפ׳א, letters of אשפת.
Because we’re Jews and no fall is ever permanent. We’re always going up, and sometimes down is the way up.We fight. We endure. And then we rise.It’s time…a gut yohr!!!
