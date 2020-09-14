

“RISE!”

Avraham Fried, Eli Gerstner & Baruch Levine (The Chizuk Project)

Song Composed, Arranged & Produced by Eli Gerstner (EG Productions)

Lyrics by Yisroel Besser

Executive Producer: Jeremy B. Strauss (Strauss Music LLC)

Mixed & Mastered by Eli Gerstner @ EG Studios

Video Created & Produced by Eliana Thalheim (Flash of Design)

Verse 1:

Ever been turned upside down?

Ever felt like you’re underground?

Ever felt so unsure,

That you don’t know what to expect?

—

Verse 2:

Ever been turned inside out?

Ever felt so much doubt?

Didn’t know what it’s all about,

What comes next?

—

Bridge 1:

So grab my hand, my friend we’ll walk the way,

Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day

—

Chorus:

So much as changed, but this is still the same

The happiest time is after the pain,

You’ve fought the good fight

Cause you burn with an inner flame

—

See a new day, through your tired eyes

After the storm come the bluest skies

It’s time to rise, oh it’s time to rise!

—

Verse 3:

Ever fall at the side of the road

Ever struggle underneath the load

Look at life like you cant crack the code

The road ahead is dark

Verse 4:

Ever felt that you’re just too small

Holding on tight, hoping not to fall

Ever wonder what’s the point of it all,

Look inside and find that spark,

—

Bridge 2:

And let it glow, my friend, and show the way,

Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day,

—

Chorus:

So much as changed, but this is still the same

The happiest time is after the pain,

You’ve fought the good fight

Cause you burn with an inner flame

—

See a new day, through your tired eyes

After the storm come the bluest skies

It’s time to rise, oh it’s time to rise!

Interlude 1:

Looking ahead we’ll keep marching on

Facing what comes with courage and calm

Take chizuk and hope hold tight to the chain

Interlude 2:

The pages are turning in the book above

The one in control is writing with love

Look to heaven and give thanks to his name.

—

Chorus:

So much as changed, but this is still the same

The happiest time is after the pain,

You’ve fought the good fight

Cause you burn with an inner flame

—

It’s a new day, through your open eyes

After the storm came the bluest skies

Let us rise, oh it’s time to rise!

Musicians:

Piano: Eli Gerstner

Synths: Shai Barak

Drums: Avi Avidani

Guitar: Aryeh Kunstler

Bass: Ramon De Bruyn

Strings: Boris Corchesco & Co.

Copying/Charts: Avremi G. (A Notable Idea)

Cover Art: Ari Friedman (JF Designs)

Background Vocals: Eli, Yaakov & Moishe Gerstner

Special thanks to: Yossi Tyberg (recording AF), EstyB Photography, Mordy Serle & The Covid Plasma Initiative, David Altshuler & Yeshiva World News.

Special thanks to the courageous survivors of COVID-19 who allowed us to use their personal footage in this production:

Eli Beer & the United Hatzalah of Israel, Harry Adjmi, Rabbi Yudi Dukes & family.

Me’iashpos yorim evyon. From the trash-heaps, He lifts the destitute.The Chasam Sofer- you’ve seen it- refers to the difficult year of 5780, from which we will be uplifted – in תשפ׳א, letters of אשפת.

Because we’re Jews and no fall is ever permanent. We’re always going up, and sometimes down is the way up.We fight. We endure. And then we rise.It’s time…a gut yohr!!!

