This Aseres Yemei Teshuva, Get Ignited!

Twelve + hours. Five days.

One nation, ignited.

As a year like no other draws to a close, we join to re-ignite our spirits and reconnect to our passion with the Ohr Naava’s Annual Avinu Malkeinu event!

Our relationship with Hashem should be stronger than ever now. But with the trials of the season, our flames may need extra fuel to keep blazing.

Join the Ignited Avinu Malkeinu event to fuel your year – and inspire your Yiddishkeit!

This year’s virtual event will span the entire Aseres Yemei Teshuva, packing each day with over two hours of speakers, sessions, and live roundtables.

Some of our highlights include:

Timely introductory address by Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein to start the event we wait for all year

Forgiveness with Rav Gav: Is it never not required?

Ask the Rabbi with Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein, Rabbi Yossi Bensoussan and Rabbi Ari Bensoussan: Submit your questions to [email protected], and watch the answers live!

Ignited: Real life stories and the moments that ignited change, moderated by Rabbi Moshe Taub and featuring Nissim Black and other inspiring contributors.

Keynote lectures by Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein, Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi, Mrs. Jackie Bitton, Mr. Charlie Harary, Rabbi Fischel Schachter, and Rabbi Eli Mansour, each packed with insights, inspiration, and the impetus we need to capture the light of this time.

Heroes of 2020 with Rabbi Paysach Krohn: true stories of the true heroes of the Covid-19 era.

Make an investment you won’t regret!

Join for $36 – an all-inclusive entry to all 12 hours of programming, PLUS immediate access to replays of any sessions you missed or want to watch again!

Join. Watch. And walk away ready to embrace the new year with refueled flames.

For reservations visit OhrNaava.com.

Dial-in options also available: Call 718.647.6228

Aseres Yemei Teshuva only comes once a year. Don’t miss the opportunity to ignite the entire year!