5 More States Added to Tri-State Quarantine List

It has been nearly three months since tri-state governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont implemented a travel restriction in an effort to protect their states’ hard-earned progress against COVID-19 as cases surged elsewhere across the country. Thirty-five U.S. “hotspots” are on the list as of Tuesday, with Cuomo adding Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming.

No states were removed.

The rolling quarantine list, which applies to U.S. states and jurisdictions with a seven-day COVID positivity rate of 10 percent or higher, requires travelers from those areas to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in the tri-state area. In New York, thousands of dollars in fines may accompany noncompliance with the order.

Right now, the restrictions apply to Arizona, Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Virginia, Wyoming and Wisconsin.

People traveling to Connecticut from designated hotspots now can get out of the quarantine if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours before travel, which is not the case in New York and New Jersey. Regardless of a negative test, hotspot travelers must quarantine in those states for 14 days.

(AP)