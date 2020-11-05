Jordanian Official Flown To Hadassah’s Corona Ward for Treatment

On Wednesday evening, a senior Jordanian official was brought by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem for urgent medical care. According to reports in the Israeli media, the official was the senior medical officer for the Jordanian military, who required immediate treatment in the Corona ward of Hadassah.

The helicopter, which was a Super Puma model, landed in the courtyard of the hospital. The Jordanian official was taken directly to the Corona ward.

This is not the first top-level Arab official who has come to the hospital’s Corona ward for treatment. Less than a month ago, Palestinian official Saeb Erekat, arrived at the hospital while in serious condition and in mortal danger in order to receive treatment at the hospital.

