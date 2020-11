“Chesed Umishpat Ashira Lecha”. No matter what happens in life, good or bad, we must sing to and thank Hashem. Especially in times like these…let’s sing together with all of our heart!

This is the third song released by the Chizuk Project. Sung by the legendary Avraham Fried. Composed and Produced by Eli Gerstner (EG Productions). Arranged by Yoeli Dikman. Executive Producer: Jeremy B. Strauss (Strauss Music LLC).