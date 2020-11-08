RUDY FIGHTING BACK: “We Have Enough To Change Pennsylvania” [WATCH THIS VIDEO]

President Donald Trump’s legal team repeated its vow Sunday to bring a wave of new lawsuits contesting Joe Biden’s win of the presidency, starting with a suit to be filed Monday alleging that Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were awash in vote fraud.
Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, elaborated on the pending suits in an interview on Fox News.
He contended the suits could reverse the outcome, at least in Pennsylvania.
“We have enough to change Pennsylvania,” he said. “The Pennsylvania election was a disaster.”
Giuliani said there were voting issues in as many as 10 states. “This was a national plan by Democrats,” he told interviewer Maria Bartiromo on her Sunday Morning Futures show.
After Giuliani made multiple claims of voter fraud, Bartiromo wondered why federal law enforcement had not launched an investigation.
“Where is the DOJ?” she asked. “Where is Bill Barr on this? If this was systemic and you’ve got all of this evidence, where is the DOJ?”
Giuliani appeared to be taken aback by the question.
“Uh, uh,” he said, struggling for a response. “The answer to that is I don’t know and I can’t worry about it.”
“Will the president concede anytime soon?” Bartiromo wondered.
“At this point it would be wrong for him to concede,” Giuliani replied. “There is strong evidence that this was an election — at least three or four states and possibly ten — it was stolen.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Giuliani is a joke. He has ruined his reputation running around Ukraine with Russian agents trying to smear Hunter Biden. Giuliani appears on RT which is designated as a Russian propaganda outfit. Giuliani admitted that he may have worked with Russian agents to smear Biden. His own daughter publicly disagrees with his policies.
The reason why the DOJ is not involved is because there is no evidence of widespread fraud. Trump’s minions have produced none. Trump’s and his cohorts screamed fraud before results ever came in. They tried to win by shutting down the post office but were exposed so they now have no choice but to scream fraud.
Please remember that Trump yelled fraud in 2016 and claimed that Hillary’s 3 million vote majority was due to illegal aliens voting. He set up a commission chaired by Chris Kobach and his commission found no evidence of widespread fraud.
Trump’s attempts to undermine democracy will IY”H fail and the country will move on from this sad and pathetic chapter of American history.
“At this point it would be wrong for him to concede,” Giuliani replied. ABSOLUTELY!! So correct:- President Donald Trump owes it to his base & supporters & voters, and how dare biden even have the audacity of threatening President Donald Trump, a sitting & duly elected president, with eviction.
Shame on biden & his wicked cohorts>>>wicked burglars.
Um. I’m sorry but the people that couldn’t find the right Four Seasons want me to believe they’ve uncovered 40,000 fraudulent ballots?
Does Rudy even care, much less realize, that this “VoteGate” conspiracy theory is a joke. When the President’s “lawyer” is ridiculed by several of the Fox anchors and commentators (…”Rudy, isn’t the usual sequence in lawsuits for prosecutors to gather verifiable evidence of a crime and then file charges rather than vice versa??”) . Its understandable that Trump must maintain his brand image of a “fighter” and not concede too quickly, but he is letting Rudy tarnish the brand by his total lack of a coherent legal strategy and the optics of holding news conferences in an industrial zone parking lot with an adult book store in the background.
I’m still waiting for Rudy’s evidence he gathered in the Ukraine many months ago. He never seems to follow through.