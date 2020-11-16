Cuomo – Who Murdered Thousands In Nursing Homes – Threatens To Sue Trump Admin Over Vaccine Distribution

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo – who is responsible for the deaths of THOUSANDS in nursing homes – on Sunday blasted the Trump administration over its plan for distributing a COVID vaccine, saying the plan violates the constitutional rights of minorities and that the state will sue if it’s not changed.

Cuomo repeated his threat to sue the Trump administration as he invoked Martin Luther King, Jr. during Sunday remarks about the COVID outbreak at historic Riverside Church in Manhattan.

“The Rev. Dr. King, who spoke in this magnificent church, said of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhumane because it often results in physical death,” Cuomo said. “COVID proved Dr. King right.”

The governor went on to repeat his criticism of the Trump administration’s plans for distributing the coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available, saying that relying on hospitals and the private sector will perpetuate inequalities during the outbreak, which has affected communities of color at disproportionately high rates.

President Trump said Friday that the federal government is developing a plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans as soon as April. But he singled out New York — and Cuomo in particular — for calling for an independent panel to review any vaccine before it is distributed in the state.

“As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population, with the exceptions of places like New York state where, for political reasons, the governor decided to say, and I don’t think it’s good politically, I think it’s very bad from a health point, but he wants to take his time on the vaccine, he doesn’t trust where the vaccine’s coming from,” Mr. Trump said Friday. “We won’t be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so, and that pains me to say that.”

Cuomo and New York Attorney General Letitia James shot back on Friday, with James issuing a statement saying “this is nothing more than vindictive behavior by a lame-duck president trying to extract vengeance on those who oppose his politics.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)