Anti-Semite Palestinian Congresswoman ‘Squad’ Member Rashida Tlaib Furious That Jew Was Nominated As Secretary of State

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, (D-Michigan) showed her her true hatred to Jews once again, after criticizing Joe Biden’s appointment for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken – A JEW.

Blinken, the former deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration and a foreign policy adviser for Biden, was selected to head the State Department.

“Tlaib took to Twitter and wrote: “So long as he doesn’t suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu’s racist and inhumane policies. The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice.”

Her tweet immediately came under fire from a slew of people.

The next day, Tlaib followed up her initial tweet condemning the Trump administration’s pro-Israel policy stance.

“Sec. Pompeo has moved to suppress BDS [Boycott, Divest, and Sanction], a peaceful protest movement protected by the 1st Amendment. I hope that Mr. Blinken and President-Elect Biden’s Administration will change course from Trump’s State Department & not target or suppress support of Palestinian human rights,” Tlaib tweeted.

Here are just a few tweets condemning Tlaib:

You can just say you're worried because he's Jewish… https://t.co/TdZL8BwrhB — RJC (@RJC) November 23, 2020

Biden names a Jew to his cabinet What’s Rashida’s response?! “Welp, as long as that Judische pick doesn’t stop me from focusing my hatred on one country, Israel, then he’s a good Jew!” It’s not your 1A right you’re trying to protect but your vile Jew-hatred! That’s ALL yours! https://t.co/JegzY5ZCtm — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 23, 2020

The subtext: Blinken is Jewish so, of course, the leading anti-Semite in Congress just wants to ensure that the all-powerful Jew won't suppress her right to condemn other all-powerful Jews. https://t.co/rJRSMJXQBi — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 23, 2020

You are absolutely free to be as antisemitic, racist, dishonest and hateful as you like Rashida. https://t.co/juzZq74vgT — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 23, 2020

Would she have said this if the nominee weren't jewish? https://t.co/85fzpYDsBu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 23, 2020

