Israeli Embassies Worldwide On High Alert Following Iranian Threats Of Reprisal

Israeli has placed its embassies worldwide on high alert in the wake of Iranian threats of reprisal for the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a village near Tehran on Friday, Channel 12 News reported.

The killing of Fakhrizadeh, who has been called the “father” of Iran’s nuclear program, has been widely attributed to the doings of Israel’s Mossad but Israel has maintained complete silence on the incident.

A spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that the ministry does not comment on issues of security regarding its representatives abroad, Ynet reported.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani has accused Israel of being responsible for the assassination and has vowed revenge on the “Zionists” for Fakhrizadeh’s death.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)