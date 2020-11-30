SEE THE FULL VIDEO: President Trump’s First TV Interview Since The Election, Blames Loss On “BIG MASSIVE DUMPS”

Maria Bartiromo interviewed President Donald Trump on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News Channel on November 29, 2020.

Trump blamed his election loss on “big massive dumps”.

“And what happened, if you watched the election, I was called by the biggest people, saying congratulations,” he said. “Political people. ‘Congratulations, sir, you just won the election.’ It was 10 o’clock and you looked at the numbers, and I’m sure you felt that way. This election was over. And then they did dumps. They called them dumps. Big massive dumps in Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and all over.”

“This is a total fraud. And how the FBI and Department of Justice, I don’t know, maybe they’re involved,” the president continued, adding, “But how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable. This election was rigged.”

Trump also bashed Georgia’s Republican governor Brian Kemp for not bending the knee enough. Even with the state is in the midst of counting ballots for the third time—at the campaign’s request—the president said he’s “ashamed” that he endorsed Kemp.

“The governor’s done nothing,” Trump said. “He’s done absolutely nothing. I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.”

