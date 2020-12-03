Study Shows Virus Began Spreading In U.S. In December 2019

A research study published this week suggests that COVID-19 began spreading in the US in December 2019, weeks earlier than the first confirmed cases in January.

The study tested blood samples from blood donations drawn in late December and early January. The results showed that coronavirus antibodies were present in 39 samples donated from December 13-16 in California, Oregon and Washington. Antibodies were also found in 67 blood samples from donations drawn in early January 2020 in Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island,

The study was published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.

A similar study in Milan, Italy that tested blood samples drawn from September 2019 to March 2020 found that COVID-19 was circulating in Italy since September 2019, months before reports of the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

China promptly took advantage of the report to accuse Italy of starting the pandemic.

Meanwhile, recent news reports have unveiled further Chinese cover-ups and mismanagement of the pandemic during its early days, leading to the spread of the virus undetected throughout Wuhan and around the world, killing 1.5 million people and sickening 64 million people.

