Senior IRGC Quds Force Officer Dies Of The Coronavirus

A Quds Force general died of the coronavirus, the state-Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The report said that Brig. Gen. Abdolrasool Ostovar, the former deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces, contracted the coronavirus while on a military mission in Iraq in September.

He became seriously ill and was hospitalized in a hospital in Tehran for over two months before passing away.

Ostovar fought in Syria and Iraq with Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was eliminated by the US in a drone attack in Iraq on January 3. Ostovar is the most recent of a number of senior IRGC and Quds Force officers to have died of the coronavirus, which has hit Iran hard, with over a million confirmed cases and over 50,000 deaths.

The Quds Force is the branch in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard responsible for Iran’s efforts to exert control and perpetrate terror outside its territory.

