Watch: Memorial Song For Soleimani Who “Tried To Make The World A Better Place”

All those mourning (or not) for the death of Iranian Quds commander Qasem Soleimani should watch the video below featuring an emotional song composed for the first anniversary of his death

Soleimani was eliminated by a US drone strike in Iraq a year ago.

“Now since you left, I must confess, the world has become a total mess,” the song begins.

זה אמיתי הדבר הזה https://t.co/8hvMn91pTT — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) January 3, 2021

“You were the bridge that connected hearts, always there for us when we were in distress. Everywhere I look I see your face. You tried to make the world a better place.”

“Oh, how you shine like a constellation in the sky. Oh, how you shine in the minds of nations that hold you high…You decried oppression in every form even though it brought you in the eye of the storm.”

“You’re a hero of humanity…you extinguished the flames of terror far and wide. You helped countries to reclaim their land that was occupied. That’s why the world will remember you as a hero although the powers portray you as a foe.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)