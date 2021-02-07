Wall Street Journal: “New Evidence In Iran Of Undeclared Nuclear Activity”

UN inspectors have uncovered new evidence that Iran is engaging in “undeclared nuclear activities,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The report cites three diplomats who said that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors found traces of radioactive material in samples taken from Iranian nuclear sites.

The diplomats said that the locations where the material was found added to suspicions as the Islamic Republic banned inspectors from accessing those locations for several months last year.

The report added that as of Saturday morning, officials at the White House and State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)