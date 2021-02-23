Heartrending Video: 10-Yr.-Old Who Lost Father To Virus Begs Am Yisrael To Vaccinate

Yael Attias, 10, lost her father to the coronavirus last week and in an effort to spare others the heartbreak and sorrow she’s experiencing, implored Am Yisrael to be vaccinated, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

Rav Yaakov Uriel Attias, z’l, a 42-year-old avreich, a resident of Beit Shemesh, passed away of the coronavirus over Shabbos. He had no preexisting health issues but nevertheless, after contracting the virus, his condition quickly deteriorated and he was hospitalized and sedated and ventilated. The doctors fought for his life for three weeks but sadly the battle ended tragically and he passed away, leaving his wife, who is in an advanced stage of pregnancy, and three children.

“If you truly love and worry for the people who are important to you, go be vaccinated and don’t endanger others,” Yael said. “It’s the only thing that will help us to win this stupid coronavirus.”

