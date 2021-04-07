Police: Man Shoots 3 Women To Death In NYC, Kills Himself

A man shot the mother of his child and two of her daughters dead inside a Brooklyn apartment before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The victims were shot shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the Van Dyke Houses in the Brownsville neighborhood, police said.

Officers went to the apartment after a 9-year-old girl called 911 to report a shooting, a police spokesperson said. The officers found Rasheeda Barzey, 45, Solei Spears, 20, and Chloe Spears, 16, all dead from gunshot wounds.

Joseph McCrimon, 46, was found shot to death in a walkway nearby, police said.

Police believe McCrimon, of Mount Vernon, shot the women and the teenager and then shot himself. Two guns were recovered near his body.

McCrimon and Barzey were the parents of the 9-year-old who called 911, police said. Solei and Chloe Spears were Barzey’s daughters with a different father, they said.

“It’s just a terrible situation all the way around,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on TV station NY1 on Tuesday.

(AP)