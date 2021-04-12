If No Spike, Israel Will Fully Reopen In A Month

Israel will fully reopen in a month if there is no rise in the infection rate as a result of the full reopening of the educational system, coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said on Thursday.

The government voted on Thursday to lift a number of remaining coronavirus restrictions at schools, including nixing the requirement for students to bring a signed declaration of health to school each morning.

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed only 86 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, with tests showing a 0.8% positivity rate.

There are currently 263 seriously ill virus patients, of whom 139 are ventilated. The death toll stands at 6,294.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)