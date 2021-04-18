Police: New York Trooper Shoots Knife-Wielding Parolee

A New York state trooper on Friday shot and wounded a man who authorities say threatened officers with a butcher’s knife as they tried to arrest him in Rochester for allegedly violating his parole.

The man was reported in guarded condition at a local hospital. His name was not immediately released. No officers were injured.

Police officials said during a news conference that a fugitive task force that includes U.S. marshals, state police, Rochester police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were trying to arrest the man on allegations he had “skipped” parole in a burglary case.

When they first saw the man, officers tried to shoot him with a stun gun, but they were unsuccessful and the man entered a home, police said. He then held a female resident against her will and held the knife against her back, authorities said.

The man then went into the basement, where a state trooper shot him once in his upper body when he moved toward officers with the knife and ignored orders to drop it, state police said. The trooper’s name has not been disclosed.

“Our officer felt he was threatened, and he used deadly physical force,” state police Maj. Barry Chase said.

State police are investigating the shooting.

