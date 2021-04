A Hatzolah Paramedic is in serious condition after an accident while flying a “Paramotor”.

Sources tell YWN that the accident happened around 5:00PM in Keansburg, NJ (in Monmouth County).

The victim was airlifted to the Jersey Shore Trauma Center, where he is in serious condition.

He is a Paramedic for Catskills Hatzolah as well as Kiryas Joel Hatzolah.

Please say Tehillim for רפאל בן מרים.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)