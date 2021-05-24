Days After Israel Downs Iranian Drone, Mysterious Blast At Drone Factory In Isfahan

Days after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that a drone launched at Israel last week during Operation Guardian of the Walls was made in Iran, an Iranian drone factory suffered a mysterious explosion.

Nine people were injured in the explosion at the Sepahan Nargostar chemical and fireworks factory in the Isfahan province of Iran on Saturday night, Iranian media reported. The factory “produces a variety of aircraft and drones for Iranian and pro-Iranian forces,” according to The Guardian.

The explosion took place at 3:36 a.m. local time but Iranian media only reported the incident on Sunday morning.

Social media users in the area reported hearing the blast and feeling the explosion shake the ground and rattle windows long before an official report was issued. Some residents thought that an earthquake had occurred.

Iran stated that “the reason for the explosion is under investigation.”

On Friday, only hours after the ceasefire between Israel and Gazan terror groups was announced, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveiled a new military drone name Gaza in honor of the Palestinians.

The area where the explosion took place is only about 60 miles from the Natanz complex where a huge explosion occurred last month, damaging thousands of centrifuges.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)