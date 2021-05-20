WATCH: Netanyahu: “Drone Downed By Israel Was Armed & Launched By Iran”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said during a press conference alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday that a drone downed by the IDF earlier this week near the Jordanian border was an Iranian UAV armed with explosives.

Netanyahu said that the drone was made in Iran and launched toward Israel from Syria or Iraq.

The drone was downed at 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning as it approached Israeli airspace near the city of Beit Shean.

PM Netanyahu met w/ German FM @HeikoMaas and said: The true backer of much of this aggression is Iran. Iran not only supports completely the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and gives them all the finance, they also give weapons to Hamas as well as to Hezbollah… pic.twitter.com/DXKh19nZrq — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) May 20, 2021

The remains of a UAV that was shot down over the North-East part of Israel. No details on the type, origin and flight path were published. pic.twitter.com/rGwI2iNqim — Tal Inbar (@inbarspace) May 18, 2021

In 2018, an Iranian-made drone was launched from Syria into Israel and was shot down by an Israeli helicopter. Israel responded to the incident by carrying out a series of airstrikes on Iranian bases in Syria.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)