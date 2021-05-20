WATCH: Netanyahu: “Drone Downed By Israel Was Armed & Launched By Iran”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, shows visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas fragments of a drone that Israel says was launched by Iran toward northern Israel, which was brought down by the Israeli military, on May 20, 2021. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said during a press conference alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday that a drone downed by the IDF earlier this week near the Jordanian border was an Iranian UAV armed with explosives.

Netanyahu said that the drone was made in Iran and launched toward Israel from Syria or Iraq.

The drone was downed at 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning as it approached Israeli airspace near the city of Beit Shean.

In 2018, an Iranian-made drone was launched from Syria into Israel and was shot down by an Israeli helicopter. Israel responded to the incident by carrying out a series of airstrikes on Iranian bases in Syria.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)